QC Girls High School Soccer: Moline defeated 3-1 against Normal Community

The Wildcats tacked on three second-half goals to beat the Maroons in Normal.

NORMAL, Ill. — The Maroons allowed three goals to Normal Community in a 3-1 loss on Tuesday on Normal.

