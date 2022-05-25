x
QC Boys High School Soccer: Assumption punches ticket to State with 6-1 over Prince of Peace

The No. 1 ranked Knights led from start to finish in a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The No. 1 ranked Knights led from start to finish in a 6-1 win over Prince of Peace on Wednesday.

