Cubs, Reds unveil throwback uniforms for 2022 Field of Dreams Game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will wear throwback uniforms Thursday night that reference the early 20th-century baseball look as they face off in Dyersville.

Example video title will go here for this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video originally aired Wednesday, Aug. 3

Only days out from the second MLB at Field of Dreams game, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs have made it official — they're going retro.

The teams will wear throwback uniforms that reference the early 20th century baseball look as they face off in Dyersville, Iowa.

Both the Cubs and the Reds posted the new uniforms on social media Monday.

The Cubs will call back to their early days with a cream-colored jersey featuring a bear cub holding a bat inside a red "C," the team's old logo. Athletes will also wear a navy hat with a white version of the bear cub illustration.

As for the Reds, the players will wear a pinstripe jersey with the 1919 version of their logo on the chest along with a matching pinstripe hat with a distinctive "C" on the front.

Reds infielder Jonathan India tweeted about the new look, saying that he and his teammates were going to look clean "From head to toe!"

This is the second straight year Major League Baseball will host a game at the site of the beloved 1989 movie. Last year, the White Sox and Yankees made history by playing the first regular season MLB game in Iowa.

The Cubs and Reds are set to face off at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Two Iowa-based Minor League teams—the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits— will also play at the field on Tuesday, Aug. 9.