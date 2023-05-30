Top 20 world-ranked golfer Cameron Young coming to John Deere Classic

Young, a New York native, is currently ranked 16th by the Official World Golf Rankings.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVIS, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above aired March 30, 2023.

One of the PGA Tour's rising stars has committed to play in this year's John Deere Classic, the tournament announced Tuesday.

Cameron Young, a New York native who attended college at Wake Forest, is currently ranked 16th by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

“The John Deere Classic always has been a place where young players go to win on a fantastic golf course in a very welcoming environment,” Young said via email. “I’m looking forward to competing in the tournament and spending the July 4th weekend in the Quad Cities.”

Young, 26, had a breakout year in the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season, when he finished runner-up five times, including at the British Open at St. Andrews.

Young also finished tied for third at the PGA Championship. This year, he finished 7th at the Masters, 2nd at the Dell Technologies Match Play and 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Young also won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, which is the PGA Tour's developmental league.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Cameron Young, who is truly one of the game’s emerging stars, play and compete at the John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman.

The John Deere Classic is slated for July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with J.T. Poston as defending champion. The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, an increase of $300,000.