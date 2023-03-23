Spring is here, and so is golfing season! Here's where you can tee off in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Spring is finally here, and for Quad Cities golfing enthusiasts, that means a long-awaited return to the greens of the QCA's many courses.
The QC golfing environment is highly rated in gold publications, like Golf Digest, for its variety of quality courses and its off-course amenities.
Golfers also eagerly await the return of the John Deere Classic on July 5 — just 103 days after this publication.
Here are some of the courses opening up to QC golfers:
- TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic — Silvis, IL
- Byron Hills Golf Club — Port Byron, IL
- Emeis Golf Course — Davenport, Iowa
- Duck Creek Golf Course — Davenport, Iowa
- Red Hawk Golf And Learning Center — Davenport, Iowa
- Glynns Creek Golf Course — Long Grove, Iowa
- Golfmohr Gold Club - East Moline, Illinois
- Hidden Hills Golf Course - Bettendorf, Iowa
- Highland Springs Golf Course — Rock Island, Illinois
- Saukie Golf Course — Rock Island, Illinois
- Palmer Hills Golf Course — Bettendorf, Iowa
