Highland Springs Golf Course's new clubhouse opening April 20

The new building features a new outdoor patio area with greater views of the course and the new home of First Tee Quad Cities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The public is invited to a ribbon cutting for the new Highland Springs Golf Course clubhouse as it ushers in a new era for Rock Island golf.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with appearances from Mayor Mike Thoms, the City Council and the boards of Park Recreation and First Tee Quad Cities. There will be speeches, food and a cash bar also available.

The new clubhouse is a joint project between the City and First Tee QC that aimed to provide a greater and more accessible facility for golf and events with a new outdoor patio that has a wider view of the greens.

It also features a new First Tee classroom, which the organization is permanently moving its programming to grow and expand its community in Rock Island.

The project was funded by First Tree QC, grants and private donations.