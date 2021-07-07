Meet Grant Dahlstrom, the John Deere Classic's 'Kid Reporter'

This aspiring reporter got his first interview of the tournament with a former champion.

SILVIS, Ill. — Grant Dahlstrom kicked off the 2021 John Deere Classic with a big interview, talking to the 2018 tournament winner - Michael Kim.

That's because Dahlstrom is not just a golf fan, but he is the "Kid Reporter" for the John Deere Classic.

He said he got the gig thanks to networking through his Youtube channel, Grant the Umpire.

Dahlstrom said he started his channel based on hobbies and things he enjoyed spending time on. The channel has 321 subscribers and more than 340 videos; the oldest dates back to August of 2019.

In describing his Day 1 interview with Kim, Dahlstrom said he learned about how the pros handle themselves at a tournament and prepare for play.

Kid reporter, Grant Dahlstrom, is getting his first interview with a pro at the John Deere Classic 2021

"It kind of surprised me how chill they are," he said. "They aren't just always caught up in all the action, and it was a really good experience."