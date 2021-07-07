Who's the highest ranked golfer competing in the 2021 John Deere Classic?

The Florida-native turned pro in 2013 and has four career victories under his belt.

SILVIS, Ill. — The highest ranked golfer at the 2021 John Deere Classic is Daniel Berger. The 50th anniversary tournament marks Berger's third time competing at TPC Deere Run.

Berger is ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Standings.

He's got six top 10 finishes for this year, including a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He tied for third at the AT&T Byron Nelson and tied for seventh at the U.S. Open.

Berger finished fifth in the 2017 John Deere Classic. That year was championed by Bryson DeChambeau.

The 28-year-old is the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 John Deere Classic.