John Deere Classic 2022: Meet the top players, learn their rankings

The 51st annual tournament will feature eight former champs and six top-100 players in the PGA World Rankings.

SILVIS, Ill. — The 51st John Deere Classic will feature eight former champions and six top-100 golfers in the PGA World Rankings.

Here's a look at some notable names teeing off Thursday, June 30.

Lucas Glover

Defending John Deere Classic Champion Lucas Glover looks to recapture his 2021 title at TPC Deere Run this summer. In last year's tournament, Glover led the field shooting 19-under par to take first place with a two-stroke lead over runner-up Ryan Moore.

Most recent JDC outing: (2021) 68-63-70-64 - 265 (-19) (1st).

Notable 2022 performances: PGA Championship (T-5th) Valero Texas Open (T23).

World Ranking: 116.

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger enters the John Deere Classic listed at No. 25 in the PGA World Golf Rankings, the highest-ranked golfer in the field. The 29-year-old joins this year's JDC with four top-10 Major finishes since 2016.

Most recent JDC outing: (2021) 69-68-67-70 - 274 (-10) (T-34th).

Notable 2022 performances: The Honda Classic (4th) Sentry Tournament of Champions (T-5th).

World Ranking: 25.

Davis Riley

Davis Riley is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings, the highest-ranked player in the 2022 JDC field. Riley, 25, is making his first appearance at TPC Deere Run.

Most recent JDC outing: N/A.

Notable 2022 performances: Valspar Championship (2nd) Charles Schwab. Challenge (T-4th) Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T-4th).

World Ranking: 75.

Steve Stricker

Three-time John Deere Classic winner Steve Stricker returns looking to add another title to his JDC resume. The 55-year-old won his second career Regionals Title with a wire-to-wire victory on May 16. Sticker previously won three years in a row from 2009-11.

Most recent JDC outing: (2021) 70-66-68-71 - 275 (-9) (12th).

Notable 2022 performances: Masters (T-30th) PGA Championship (T-23rd).

World Ranking: 613.

Jason Day

Former world No. 1 and 12-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day returns to the John Deere Classic. Day began his pro career in the Quad Cities as a sponsor's exemption in 2006 when he was just 17 years old.

Most recent JDC outing: (2011) 67-69-75-71 - 282 (-2) (T-68th).

Notable 2022 performances: Farmers Insurance Open (T-3rd) PGA. Championship (T-55th).

World Ranking: 131.

Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson is one of the tournament's most notable names teeing off at the John Deere Classic. The 36-year-old won the 2019 U.S. Open and finished tied for fifth in the 2019 Masters.

Most recent JDC outing: (2010) 67-66-70-70 - 273 (-11) (T-21st).

Notable 2022 performances: Masters (T-35th) PGA Championship (T-20th).

World Ranking: 60.

Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ, 27, is looking to claim his first John Deere title after posting top-10 finishes in the Masters and PGA Championship in each of the last two years.

Most recent JDC outing: (2021) 66-68-68-65-71 - 270 (-14) (T-11th).

Notable 2022 performances: Masters (T-10th) Mexico Open at Vidanta (T-6th). PGA Championship (CUT).

World Ranking: 121.

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson, 46, returns to the Quad Cities looking to claim his first JDC title after four top-five finishes in his career. The Cedar Rapids native is a former Masters (2007) and The Open Championship (2015) winner.

Most recent JDC outing: (2021) 68-68-67-71 - 274 (-10) (T-34th).

Notable 2022 performances: Masters (CUT) PGA Championship (CUT).

World Ranking: 254.

Here's the full 2022 John Deere Classic field list with PGA rank:

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech: 289.

Armour, Ryan: 359.

Atwal, Arjun: N/A.

Baddeley, Aaron: 744.

Bae, Sangmoon: 954.

Barjon, Paul: 402.

Barnes, Ricky: N/A.

Berger, Daniel: 25.

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan: 68.

Blixt, Jonas: N/A.

Bramlett, Joseph: 231.

Brehm, Ryan: 307.

Brown, Scott: 725.

Bryan, Wesley: 528.

Buckley, Hayden: 217.

Byrd, Jonathan: 566.

Chalmers, Greg: N/A.

Champ, Cameron: 121.

Chappell, Kevin: 567.

Cook, Austin: 469.

Crane, Ben: N/A.

Creel, Joshua: 441.

Davis, Cam: 82.

Day, Jason: 131.

Drewitt, Brett: 637.

Dufner, Jason: N/A.

Duncan, Tyler: 384.

Flavin, Patrick: 746.

Frittelli, Dylan: 139.

Gainey, Tommy: 627.

Gannon, Luke: N/A.

Garnett, Brice: 308.

Garrigus, Robert: N/A.

Gay, Brian: 569.

Ghim, Doug: 200.

Gligic, Michael: 535.

Glover, Lucas: 116.

Gómez, Fabián: 751.

Gotterup, Christopher: 776.

Griffin, Lanto: 112.

Grillo, Emiliano: 147.

Gutschewski, Scott: 688.

Haas, Bill: 573.

Hadley, Chesson: 534.

Hadwin, Adam: 81.

Hagy, Brandon: 342.

Hahn, James: 255.

Hardy, Nick: 300.

Hearn, David: N/A.

Hensby, Mark: N/A.

Hickok, Kramer: 175.

Higgs, Harry: 179.

Hoag, Bo: 508.

Hodges, Lee: 208.

Hoffman, Charley: 168.

Howell III, Charles: 184.

Hubbard, Mark: 280.

Huh, John: 225.

Jaeger, Stephan: 182.

Johnson, Richard S.: N/A.

Johnson, Zach: 254.

Kang, Sung: 557.

Kitayama, Kurt: 148.

Kizzire, Patton: 146.

Knous, Jim: 726.

Kodaira, Satoshi: 929.

Kohles, Ben: 591.

Kraft, Kelly: 512.

Lahiri, Anirban: 86.

Laird, Martin: 185.

Landry, Andrew: 353.

Lashley, Nate: 287.

Lebioda, Hank: 265.

Lingmerth, David: 524.

Lipsky, David: 191.

Long, Adam: 198.

Lower, Justin: 425.

Malnati, Peter: 238.

Martin, Ben: 356.

McCarthy, Denny: 93.

McCarty, Sean: N/A.

McGirt, William: N/A.

McGreevy, Max: 274.

McNealy, Maverick: 80.

Moore, Ryan: 389.

Moore, Taylor: 178.

Mullinax, Trey: 347.

Murray, Grayson: 516.

Noh, Seung-Yul: N/A.

Norlander, Henrik: 327.

Novak, Andrew: 366.

O'Hair, Sean: 422.

Pan, C.T.: 132.

Pendrith, Taylor: 246.

Percy, Cameron: 381.

Piercy, Scott: 262.

Points, D.A.: N/A.

Poston, J.T.: 162.

Putnam, Andrew: 141.

Ramey, Chad: 128.

Reavie, Chez: 220.

Redman, Doc: 334.

Reeves, Seth: 478.

Riley, Davis: 75.

Riley, Quinn N/A.

Rodgers, Patrick: 204.

Ryder, Sam: 256.

Sabbatini, Rory: 159.

Schenk, Adam: 151.

Schwab, Matthias: 205.

Seiffert, Chase: 442.

Senden, John: N/A.

Sigg, Greyson: N/A.

Simpson, Webb: 60.

Skinns, David: 374.

Sloan, Roger: 330.

Smalley, Alex: 160.

Smotherman, Austin: 302.

Snedeker, Brandt: 310.

Spaun, J.J.: 105.

Stallings, Scott: 150.

Stefani, Shawn: 964.

Streb, Robert: 187.

Streelman, Kevin: 124.

Stricker, Steve: 613.

Stroud, Chris: N/A.

Stuard, Brian: 283.

Svensson, Adam: N/A.

Tarren, Callum: 326.

Taylor, Nick: 236.

Taylor, Vaughn: 426.

Theegala, Sahith: 120.

Thompson, Curtis: 236.

Thompson, Michael: 226.

Todd, Brendon: N/A.

Trahan, D.J.: N/A.

Trainer, Martin: 427.

Tway, Kevin: 301.

Uresti, Omar: N/A.

van der Walt, Dawie: 592.

Van Pelt, Bo: 532.

Villegas, Camilo: 492.

Wagner, Johnson: 652.

Wallace, Matt: 152.

Watney, Nick: 383.

Weekley, Boo: N/A.

Werenski, Richy: 385.

Whaley, Vince: 299.

Wolfe, Jared: 558.

Wu, Brandon: N/A.

Wu, Dylan: 470.