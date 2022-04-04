Become a volunteer for the 2022 John Deere Classic; sign-ups are now open

You can visit the JDC's volunteer page to register to help out and enjoy a number of perks at the tournament.

SILVIS, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 4.

If you're looking to volunteer for this year's John Deere classic, sign-ups are now open.

As of Wednesday, April 13, you can click on the "Register Here" button to access the sign-up form on JDC's Volunteer page.

In addition to the personal benefits of volunteering, helpers also get access to a number of perks at TPC Deere Run during the tournament and a redeemable reward.

Volunteer benefits include:

A free round of golf at TPC Deere Run (non-transferrable, $40 cart fee not included).

Free access to the tournament grounds with your Volunteer badge on Wednesday through Sunday during the event.

Free lunch every day you work.

Free parking and shuttle service.

Eligibility for random prize drawings exclusive to volunteers during the week of the tournament.

To access the registration form and learn more information, such as uniform distribution, committee descriptions, schedules and parking, visit johndeereclassic.com/volunteer.