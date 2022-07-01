LIVE BLOG | Day 3: Pros tee off for Second Round of JDC tournament

Tournament play continues Friday at the John Deere Classic. Here's a live look at the action happening at TPC Deere Run.

SILVIS, Ill — The First Round is in the books! Pros will take to the TPC Deere Run course Friday, July 1 for the Second Round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament.

Click/tap here to find the Second Round groupings and tee times.

The Friday forecast from StormTrack8's James Zahara says scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder could move across the area Friday morning and potentially suspend gameplay briefly.

The rainy weather will leave behind some broken breaks of sun during afternoon play as well as some cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 80s.

Below you'll find News 8's live blog of the tournament for Day 3.

10:30 a.m. | INCLEMENT WEATHER

The John Deere Classic announces play has been suspended at TPC Deere Run due to inclement weather.

Play was suspended at 10:29 due to inclement weather. — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 1, 2022

6 a.m. | GATES ARE OPEN

The gates at TPC Deere Run open to the public at 6 a.m. Pros will begin teeing off shortly, with the Second Round of the JDC tournament scheduled to begin at about 6:45 a.m.

