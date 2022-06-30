LIVE BLOG | Day 2: Pros tee off for First Round of JDC tournament

Tournament play begins Thursday at the John Deere Classic. Here's a live look at the action happening at TPC Deere Run.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is now in full swing at TPC Deere Run! The real pressure will kick in Thursday, June 30 as pros will take the course for the tournament's First Round.

The forecast from StormTrack8's Andrew Stutzke says the day will bring another round of heat and humidity in Silvis, which is good news for the golfers. Studies show that warmer temperatures and humidity can actually help the ball travel higher and farther!

Below you'll find News 8's live blog of the tournament for Day 2.

6 a.m. | GATES ARE OPEN

The gates at TPC Deere Run open to the public at 6 a.m. Pros will begin teeing off shortly, with the First Round of the JDC tournament scheduled to begin at about 6:45 a.m.

The First Round pairings and their tee times can be found here.