Day 1 | John Deere Classic's Pro-Am begins at TCP Deere Run

SILVIS, Ill. — It's finally time.

The John Deere Classic is back Wednesday, June 29 at TPC Deere Run for Pro-Am and First Tee Youth Day!

The morning tee time is 6:40, and the afternoon starts right at noon, according to the JDC's website. The full list of pairings can be found by clicking/tapping here.

The forecast from StormTrack8's James Zahara says the sun will be out for the day. It'll be a little warmer and slightly more humid, with temps reaching the 90s. That's expected to last through Thursday.

Below you'll find News 8's live blog of the tournament for day one.

6:40 a.m. | TEE TIME

Players have taken the field at the John Deere Classic. Shortly, Nick Hardy will lead the pack at Hole 1.

Here are the scheduled pairings for Wednesday morning and afternoon:

6 a.m. | GATES OPEN

Spectators begin pouring in Wednesday morning as gates to TPC Deere Run officially open to the public.

