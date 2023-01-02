Quad City Storm to host 'Sensory Awareness' night on Friday

The Quad City Storm will host Sensory Awareness night on Friday during their weekend triple-header homestand with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

The Storm will battle the Fayetteville Marksmen in a weekend triple-header with games at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night, audio and visual effects will be modified to an appropriate level for any and all fans.

Saturday is Star Wars Night, and Star Wars characters will be present to interact with fans, while the Storm will sport specialty Star Wars jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Sunday is Puck and Paws Day, and fans can bring their dogs to the game free of charge. Dog tickets can be obtained at the arena's box office. All dogs must be up to date on shots.