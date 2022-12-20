SPHL standings through 20 games

MOLINE, Ill — We're almost at the midway point of the 56-game Southern Professional Hockey League season. Here's the standings through 20 games.
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
The records are read as (Wins-Regulation Losses-Overtime Losses)
1. Peoria Rivermen (14-3-2) 30 PTS
2. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (12-4-2) 26 PTS
3. Knoxville Ice Bears (12-5-2) 26 PTS
4. Evansville Thunderbolts (12-7-2) 26 PTS
5. Birmingham Bulls (11-6-1) 23 PTS
6. Huntsville Havoc (10-7-1) 21 PTS
7. Quad City Storm (10-9-1) 21 PTS
8. Pensacola Ice Flyers (10-10) 20 PTS
9. Fayetteville Marksmen (9-9-2) 20 PTS
10. Vermilion County Bobcats (3-16-1) 7 PTS
11. Macon Mayhem (2-13-2) 6 PTS
This week's schedule (All Times CST)
Sunday's Games
Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2
Wednesday's Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Vermilion County at Quad City, 6:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
