Defending John Deere Classic champ Lucas Glover returns to QC for JDC Media Day

Monday morning's John Deere Classic Media Day featured breakfast and a Q&A with defending champion Lucas Glover. The 2022 JDC tees off on June 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With just 39 days until the start of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Monday morning kicked off the home stretch with the JDC Media Day featuring last summer's defending champion, Lucas Glover.

This year's media day festivities were held at Bally's Casino in Rock Island and were more interactive than ever. Golf fans and JDC sponsors enjoyed breakfast with Glover and also participated in a Q&A forum.

Glover said he's always held the John Deere Classic and the Quad Cities in high regard and now he's eager to represent as the defending champion.

"People here are great, down to earth (and) real," Glover said. "I like the area, the people, the fans... it's a great event and they do a great job for everyone. It's a community-driven effort and it's awesome."

Glover headlines an impressive field in this summer's JDC with names like Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Champ having already committed. Other participants include Zach Jonson, Steve Stricker, and eight other former champions.

The start date for this year's John Deere Classic is moving up a week earlier than usual. It's scheduled for June 27 through July 3, two weeks prior to The Open which begins July 14. The U.S. Open is slated to begin on June 16.