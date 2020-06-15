Chris Doyle departs Hawkeye football under 'separation agreement'

The University of Iowa announced the details Monday with its former strength and conditioning coach.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Chris Doyle has left the University of Iowa football program under a separation agreement, which will pay the former strength and condition coach over $1.1 million.

"The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle," Athletics Director Gary Barta said in a statement. "We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career."

Several current and former players had spoken out concerning allegations of "racial disparities" within the program, prompting the school to play Doyle on administrative leave.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said at a press conference last week that the locker room environment was "unworkable for everyone."

Doyle issued the following statement:

"Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter."

According to the separation agreement, Doyle will be paid two lump sums of $556,249.50 on August 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

He will also receive health and dental benefits through September 2021, unless employment is obtained earlier.