BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf school board held a special meeting Thursday night to specifically discuss Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse's performance.

That meeting was closed to the public. Board members spent about 90 minutes discussing Morse's performance. Board members Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were not present at the special meeting.

It comes after parents and school district staff last month alleged students have been fighting, skipping class and vandalizing school property. Those allegations came to light during the board meeting on Thursday, May 12.

It also comes after parents and community members packed the board room during the May 26 meeting, and some called on Morse to resign from her position.

The school board did not make any decisions based on the discussions they had Thursday night. Those decisions were pushed to the regular school board meeting agenda for June 23.