Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 to sign the new legislation.

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29.

The Governor plans to sign legislation that expands housing stability and affordable housing across the state.

The press conference is taking place at Hope Manor II, a housing development specifically designed for head of household Veterans and their families.