Illinois invests $200 million into early childhood workforce training

Gov. J.B. Pritzker established a consortium that will help coordinate the training and direct federal funds.

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $200 million investment in additional training and scholarships for the childcare workforce over the next two years.

According to the Gov. Pritzker, nearly $120 million in federal funding will go towards financial support, such as scholarships, to help child care workers advance their credentials. Another $30 million will provide mentors with the tools needed to help child care workers pursue their degrees.

"We are providing educational opportunity for 5,600 people to earn degrees that will advance their careers. And we are advancing our pandemic economic recovery," the Governor said in a statement.

The governor also signed legislation establishing a statewide early childhood consortium that will oversee the initiative and direct the funding. The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board will help create it.

"Early childhood teachers told us they want opportunities to grow and learn but they want to do it while still teaching, caring for their families, and supporting their communities," said Illinois Board of Higher Education Executive Director Ginger Ostro. "Through this collaboration of community colleges and public universities we will make that possible."