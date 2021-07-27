Gov. Pritzker signs off on LGBTQ+ rights package

Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday, July 27, and it covers health issues facing the community and adds more inclusivity to the marriage system.

“Today, I’ll sign four new bills into law that advance Illinoisans’ ability to live their fullest lives as their truest selves,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In our continued efforts to shape a safer and more inclusive Illinois, my administration is on a mission to lift up and empower those who too often have been overlooked or forgotten. Today, the State of Illinois is taking another step to advance that mission.”