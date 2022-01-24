After 3-week closure, IL DMVs open to in-person services

All Driver Services facilities and other Secretary of State departments were closed since Jan. 3 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Starting Monday, Jan. 24, Illinois drivers will be able to renew their license plates and IDs in-person at Drivers Services facilities again.

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White originally announced all of the state's Driver Services facilities and other departments would be closed from Jan. 3-17 due to a notable rise in COVID-19 cases.

The closure was then extended through Jan. 23. In-person operations will continue Monday, Jan. 24 for most or Tuesday, Jan. 25 for Tuesday-Saturday facilities. Upon reopening, masks and social distancing will be enforced inside all offices.

The ability to schedule appointments at select Driver Services facilities also started up again with the reemergence of in-person services. You can do so using the secretary of state's website.

The following services can still be done online at ilsos.gov:

Renewing license plate stickers.

Renewing driver's license or ID cards.

Getting a duplicate driver's license or ID card.

Getting a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.