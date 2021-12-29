Illinois Driver Services facilities to close Jan. 3-17 due to COVID-19

All Driver Services facilities and other Secretary of State departments will be closed from Jan. 3-17 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that all of the state's Driver Services facilities and other departments will be closed for two weeks at the beginning of January 2022.

In a news release published Wednesday, Dec. 29, White revealed that all Secretary of State departments, which includes Driver Services, will be closing locations from Jan. 3-17.

White attributes the closures to notable increases in COVID-19 cases, saying:

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on Jan. 18 for face-to-face transactions.”

Although physical locations will be closed, a number of services will still be available online at ilsos.gov, including renewal of driver's licenses, ID card and license plate stickers, obtaining copies of licenses and ID cards, obtaining driving record abstracts and filing Business Services documents.