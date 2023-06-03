Davenport removes pieces of partially collapsed building overnight

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Overnight Friday, crews began removing pieces of the partially collapsed downtown Davenport building to help first responders with recovery efforts, according to an email sent from the City of Davenport Saturday morning.
City leaders have said that it's very likely the three missing men who lived in the building are among the rubble.
Another update from Davenport says "several logistical changes" are being made on Saturday, including:
- The fence securing the site is subject to movement based on the movement of equipment needed on the site.
- Notice to all drone operators, the FAA has implemented a temporary flight restriction (TFR) within a mile radius of 324 Main St. Drone operations are prohibited and impede recovery efforts.
- The traveling public should avoid downtown as traffic patterns are likely to shift on short notice.
Also happening on Saturday is the resource center for those impacted by the collapse.
Here are the details for the resource center:
- When | Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Where | Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA | 630 E. 4th Street, Davenport, IA
- What | The Red Cross and partners will be providing resources and assistance to those affected as they plan next steps in their recovery. Those seeking assistance are asked to please bring proof of address and photo ID if available. For questions, please call (571) 562-1254.
Here is the list of organizations that will be at the resource center on Saturday:
- Alliance of Therapy Dogs
- Center for Active Seniors, Inc.
- City of Davenport - Community and Economic Development
- Community Action of Eastern Iowa
- Community Health Care, Inc.
- Congregation of the Humility of Mary
- Davenport Public Library
- Family Resources, Inc.
- Humane Society of Scott County
- Iowa Department of Health and Human Services
- Iowa Department of Transportation - Motor Vehicle Division
- Iowa Division of Insurance
- Iowa Legal Aid
- Kinna's House of Love
- Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship
- Project NOW, Inc.
- Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network
- Quad Cities Open Network
- River Bend Food Bank
- The Salvation Army
- UnityPoint/Scott County Health
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- U.S. Postal Service
- Vera French Community Mental Health Center
