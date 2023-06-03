Davenport removes pieces of partially collapsed building overnight

The City of Davenport said crews began removing pieces to help "control falling hazards" while first responders continue recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Overnight Friday, crews began removing pieces of the partially collapsed downtown Davenport building to help first responders with recovery efforts, according to an email sent from the City of Davenport Saturday morning.

City leaders have said that it's very likely the three missing men who lived in the building are among the rubble.

Another update from Davenport says "several logistical changes" are being made on Saturday, including:

The fence securing the site is subject to movement based on the movement of equipment needed on the site. Notice to all drone operators, the FAA has implemented a temporary flight restriction (TFR) within a mile radius of 324 Main St. Drone operations are prohibited and impede recovery efforts. The traveling public should avoid downtown as traffic patterns are likely to shift on short notice.

Also happening on Saturday is the resource center for those impacted by the collapse.

Here are the details for the resource center:

When | Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Where | Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA | 630 E. 4th Street, Davenport, IA

Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA | 630 E. 4th Street, Davenport, IA What | The Red Cross and partners will be providing resources and assistance to those affected as they plan next steps in their recovery. Those seeking assistance are asked to please bring proof of address and photo ID if available. For questions, please call (571) 562-1254.

Here is the list of organizations that will be at the resource center on Saturday:

Alliance of Therapy Dogs

Center for Active Seniors, Inc.

City of Davenport - Community and Economic Development

Community Action of Eastern Iowa

Community Health Care, Inc.

Congregation of the Humility of Mary

Davenport Public Library

Family Resources, Inc.

Humane Society of Scott County

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services

Iowa Department of Transportation - Motor Vehicle Division

Iowa Division of Insurance

Iowa Legal Aid

Kinna's House of Love

Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship

Project NOW, Inc.

Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network

Quad Cities Open Network

River Bend Food Bank

The Salvation Army

UnityPoint/Scott County Health

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Postal Service

Vera French Community Mental Health Center