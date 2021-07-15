Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie considers bid for neighboring State Senate seat

McCombie was redistricted with other Republican Representatives. Rather than challenge them, she's exploring the new 37th State Senate District.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie is considering a run for Illinois' state senate.

Illinois lost a representative seat following the 2020 U.S. Census, which means the state is being re-districted.

Rep. McCombie, a Republican, is being redistricted together with other Republican State Representatives.

“Rather than challenge a House colleague, many community leaders I represent are encouraging me to run to continue to represent them in the State Senate in District 37," said Rep. McCombie.

The new boundaries of the 37th Senate District include portions of Bureau, Henry, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.

McCombie currently lives in Savanna, where she has served as mayor and on the city council. If elected, McCombie would need to move to District 37.