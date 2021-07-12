Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms considering a run for Illinois State Senate

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is considering a run for state senate in Illinois.
The republican mayor is considering a run partly because current Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson, another republican, would be in a separate district from Thoms during the next election cycle. Thoms has not made the announcement official, and there's no word who the Democrats would run in that same district.
The state house, and state senate lines get redrawn after every census. If Thoms won the seat, he could still be Mayor of Rock Island if he so chooses. The election for the state senate is in November of next year.