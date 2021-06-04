Gov. Pritzker approves new Illinois district maps

Pritzker has signed off on new district maps that reflect Illinois's diversity and fall in line with the standards of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed off on new district maps that the administration says better align with Illinois's diversity and preserve minority representation in government.

On Friday, June 4, the Pritzker administration sent out a press release confirming that the governor had approved the new maps proposed by the General Assembly.

According to officials, the new maps were made with the goal of preserving minority representation in government, following the standards of the federal Voting Rights Act.

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government,” Pritzker said. “These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation.”

The administration says that the maps also account population changes, particularly in regions that saw notable population loss.

Opponents, such as many Republicans and activist groups that are against the change, say that the administration should have waited to receive the official U.S. Census data, instead of data from the American Community Survey and public hearings. The release of the census data was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.