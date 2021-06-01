Illinois US Congresswoman: 'Hitler was right about one thing'

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A junior congresswoman from southern Illinois quoted Hitler outside of the U.S. Capitol during a rally in Washington D.C. Tuesday.
A Twitter user posted a video of the rally when during a speech, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill of the 15th Congressional District said, "Hitler was right about one thing. He said whoever has the youth has the future."
During his COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned Miller's comments saying Miller should visit the Illinois Holocaust and Education Center if she was interested in history.
"I want to address the unfathomable and disgusting remarks the newest member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation made, Mary Miller," Pritkzer said.
"Let me be clear. Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics. Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party."