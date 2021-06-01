Illinois US Congresswoman: 'Hitler was right about one thing'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill of the 15th Congressional District quoted Hitler outside of the U.S. Capitol during a rally in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

A Twitter user posted a video of the rally when during a speech, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill of the 15th Congressional District said, "Hitler was right about one thing. He said whoever has the youth has the future."

“If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” https://t.co/ZXsewI7CIU — Hannah Meisel (@hannahmeisel) January 6, 2021

During his COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned Miller's comments saying Miller should visit the Illinois Holocaust and Education Center if she was interested in history.

"I want to address the unfathomable and disgusting remarks the newest member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation made, Mary Miller," Pritkzer said.