Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving his first COVID-19 update in 2021 on Jan. 6 at noon.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in his first COVID-19 update in 2021.

Prtizker said the state will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B.

Check back here for updates.