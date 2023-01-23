Here are the rejected vanity license plates in Illinois

There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or GOTPOOP on personalized licensed plates in Illinois, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers.

According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, those were three of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized plates that were rejected in 2022.

Of the 54,236 Illinoisans requesting vanity or personalized plate requests, 383 were rejected due to their, "tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.

"We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code."

The Secretary of State's vehicle services department has a small panel that reviews license plate requests to thwart offensive language. Those rejected requests included: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK and WMWWWMW.

Many use the office’s popular Pick-a-Plate feature, which allows the applicant to type in different combinations of letters, or letters and numbers, to see if they are available for purchase.

Secretary Giannoulias said his office's rejection list currently stands at more than 7,000 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.

The Secretary of State's office has approved a total of 922,147 vanity or personalized plates. Of those, 312,399 are considered vanity plates, meaning they contain all letters. 609,748 of the plates are considered personalized plates, meaning they contain a combination of letters and numbers.

The initial purchase price of a standard vanity license plate is $245 with annual renewal costs of $164. A standard personalized license plate is cheaper, with a $198 initial purchase price and an annual renewal cost of $158.

The cost of a standard random license plate is $151.