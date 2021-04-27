New Illinois law aims to expand health equity across the state

The Governor of Illinois on Tuesday, April 27, signed the Health Care and Human Services Reform Act into law.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Governor of Illinois on Tuesday, April 27, signed the Health Care and Human Services Reform Act into law.

The law aims to address health inequities by making new programs, training opportunities, and improving transparency, according to a statement from the State of Illinois.

This law was established within the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus organization as part of a "four pillars" approach to improvements in society. These pillars include criminal justice reform, education and workforce development, economic access, and finally, healthcare.

"Today, it's my privilege to sign the fourth and final pillar from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus into law, the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This legislation advances a key belief of mine that I know is shared by everyone standing with me, and millions of residents across Illinois: healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Thanks to the Black Caucus' four pillars, now law, Illinois is a few steps closer to the justice our residents deserve."

According to the state's statement on the law, it will: expand health care access and equity; improve children's health, women's health, mental health and addresses substance abuse; and improve quality of care for all Illinois residents.

The law takes effect immediately.