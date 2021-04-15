First Lady of the United States to visit Sauk Valley Community College

This visit marks Jill Biden's first appearance in Illinois since becoming First Lady.

DIXON, Ill. — Jill Biden is set to visit Illinois for the first time in her role as First Lady. This announcement came from the White House's Office of the First Lady.

During about a four-hour visit planned for Monday, April 19, she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be touring Sauk Valley Community College.

The plan is for the First Lady and Secretary Cardona to arrive at the Quad Cities International Airport at 11 a.m. From there, they plan to tour Sauk Valley Community College along with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. This is set for 12:30 p.m.

Jill Biden and Secretary Cardona are then set to fly out of Chicago at 3:45 p.m.