Illinois Farm Bureau endorses Esther Joy King for 17th District

The organization's political committee, ACTIVATOR, endorsed the Republican congressional candidate on Monday ahead of a media tour through rural Illinois.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Republican candidate running for Illinois U.S. House District 17 received a major endorsement on Monday, Aug. 29, ahead of a tour through rural parts of the state.

Esther Joy King, who is running against Democrat Eric Sorensen in the 2022 midterm elections, was endorsed by the Illinois Farm Bureau's political committee ACTIVATOR.

The organization has a long history of supporting Republican candidates, and, this year, has also endorsed IL District 16 rep. candidate Darin LaHood and many other conservative bids for the Illinois state legislature.

"It's truly an honor to be endorsed by the Farm Bureau activator," said King. "I sat in a room being grilled by a lot of farmers, and for them to put their trust in me, it's pretty extraordinary. It's my goal and my ambition to be a champion for agriculture in Washington, D.C."

She candidate says that working with farmers will be a priority of hers, especially during a time of economic hardship for many.

"Right now, farmers are seeing their input costs skyrocket, one of the farmers just shared with me that they've more than doubled since this time last year in their input on natural gas for drying the corn, on diesel for running tractors, and this energy cost is going to we're right at the front end of the supply chain in the agricultural industry," King said. "So we're going to see the impact on food prices going up. This is an important issue that we fight for, to bring down gas prices in the United States of America by prioritizing American energy independence."

Voters will choose between King and Sorensen on Tuesday, Nov. 8.