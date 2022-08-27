Pritzker and Democratic candidates rally in Rock Island ahead of midterms

With midterm elections approaching, Illinois' governor and several other Democratic candidates spoke out during a rally Saturday in Rock Island.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A handful of Democratic candidates for the upcoming general election made their pitches at a rally in the Quad Cities Saturday, June 27.

Dozens of supporters gathered at the Laborers' Local Union 309 building on 7th Avenue in Rock Island.

The stop was one of the last for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's bus tour around the state.

The governor talked about economic growth - not just statewide but also in the Quad Cities.

"We've invested in our entire state, putting over $100 million towards roads and bridges right here in Rock Island," Pritzker said.

Illinois' 17th Congressional District candidate Eric Sorensen also addressed the crowd.

Sorensen is a former TV meteorologist who is running against Republican candidate Esther Joy King.

"If you're going to pump gas today, you gave Esther King a couple of pennies," Sorensen said. "Why? Because she's taking money from big corporations. She's taking money from the oil companies that are gouging us."

Sorensen's economic goals include creating sustainable jobs, investing in schools and improving healthcare.

King's areas of economic focus include agriculture, empowering small businesses, reducing national debt and creating more American-based manufacturing jobs instead of outsourcing, according to her campaign website.

Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will face Pritzker in the gubernatorial race. Bailey is a famer from the southern Illinois-area near Effingham.