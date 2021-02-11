Brad Bark voted in as Muscatine mayor over incumbent Diana Broderson

The entrepreneur has never held a public office, but has experience serving in the community on boards and as a small business owner.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Voters have decided to shake up city hall in Muscatine and bring in a new mayor, over incumbent Diana Broderson.

Brad Bark won over the multi-term incumbent mayor. Bark took 54% of the vote, followed by Broderson with 36% Edgmond and Bishop followed with 8% and 2% of the vote, respectively.

According to the Muscatine Journal, Bark is the owner of a health clinic in Muscatine. While this is his first time holding a public office, Bark has served on community boards.

One of Bark's goals as mayor is to encourage growth in the city population.

"We’ve been hovering around 23,000, 24,000, 25,000," Bark said. "It’d be nice to start to increase that as soon as possible by trying to bring some attractive amenities to Muscatine."