Water tower design contest will test Iowans' 'hometown pride'

This 'hometown pride' video contest will give the winner a custom water tower design for their community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A contest that challenges Iowans to show-off their hometown pride in a short video could win their community a one-of-a-kind water tower design.

Hosted by the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the contest is aimed towards recognizing the importance of water quality.

“The State Revolving Fund has assisted nearly 700 Iowa communities in advancing their water quality efforts and we look forward to helping even more,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “This water tower contest is a fun way to highlight the fundamental role that water quality plays in making Iowa the first choice for families and business.”

The custom tower design will be rendered by lifelong Iowan artist Laura Palmer.

In the past six years, Palmer has worked on over 500 custom illustration projects which have been featured in Midwest Living, Better Homes, and Gardens Magazines.

Palmer also created a water tower design for her hometown of Muscatine.

How to enter:

Communities need to create a a video, no longer than one minute, that shows off their hometown pride and features a water element in their community.

All video submissions will be accepted from October 19 through November 16, with a public voting period held from November 17-24 to determine the winner.

Videos my be created by an individual or group who represents the community, but it must be submitted by the city with authority over the water tower.