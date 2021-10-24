Canadian Pacific Holiday Train fundraiser to run virtually for 2021

While the train won't be rolling through Muscatine this year, Canadian Pacific will replace it with a virtual fundraiser event.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — This year, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not be driving through Muscatine for its annual holiday drive, but it will be making a virtual stop instead.

The City of Muscatine announced the event's change in a press release, revealing that the Holiday Train would be absent for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic; this time falling on an alternating year when the train was scheduled to come through Muscatine.

In its place, Canadian Pacific Railway will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in the communities across its rail network.

"The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America."

Canadian Pacific says that they are preserving as much of the Holiday Train's impact as much as they can by continuing to spotlight live music with a virtual benefit concert, the details of which will be announced in the following weeks. CP pledges to donate to all the food banks that normally benefit from the Holiday Train drive, including ones that are visited by the train every other year.

Since it was created in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised over $19.4 Million and brought in 4.9 million pounds of food for local food banks.