x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two dead after plane crash in Muscatine County near Highway 38

A small plane crashed in a rural part of Muscatine County, leaving two people dead.

MUSCATINE, Iowa —

Update: 5 p.m.

Officials announced that two people were confirmed dead as a result of the crash. They also briefly described the aircraft in question, saying that it is a small plane.

Further information, such as the cause of the crash and the identities of the deceased, is not yet available. 

Original story:

A plane crashed in a rural part of Muscatine County, according to a statement from the City of Muscatine.

The crash happened west of Highway 38 near 170th Street.  The City of Muscatine posted about the crash on Facebook at 3:30 p.m.  Officials were asking the public to avoid the area. 

This location is about a mile north of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. 

A spokesperson from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department said several agencies were on scene.  

The public is asked to avoid 170th Street just west of Highway 38 due to a plane crash. Emergency crews on scene and road is blocked off on all directions.

Posted by City of Muscatine, Iowa - City Government on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

There was no word yet on what type of plane was involved, or why it crashed. 

WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene. 

Credit: WQAD
Credit: WQAD

Related Articles