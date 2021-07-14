Whiteside County leaders host airshow Saturday, July 24th

The Rock Falls Director of Tourism & Events joins us live Thursday, July 15th to talk about the events.

There is a lot happening at the Whiteside County Airport Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th.

The Aviation Content Creator Awards (ACCA) are taking place that weekend. According to the Whiteside County Airport's website, you can "Meet some of your favorite aviation YouTube personalities" there. Friday, the ACCA band plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at 8 a.m., there's the ACCA Runway Fun Run, and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4, there's an airshow taking place.