What's happening this weekend? Here's your WLLR & WQAD weekend rundown for Apr. 21-23

It's finally the weekend! Here's what's going on in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. —



The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Apr. 21-23.

Good Morning Quad Cities' David Bohlman and Jenna Webster were joined by WLLR's Dani Howe Thursday morning to go over the must-see events.

QCESC Trebuchet Egg Throw Competition

The QCESC Trebuchet Egg Throw Competition is going down on Friday, Apr. 21 at 9 a.m. inside Bettendorf High School. Students from Bettendorf, Moline High School, Pleasant Valley High School, North Scott High School and Riverdale High School will be competing. The students will have three distance targets for their trebuchets, and the winner will score $1,000.

Drug Take Back in Milan

On Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The C.A.U.S.E., a Rock Island County coalition and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will partner with local law enforcement to host the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. There are six different locations where you can bring your pills and patches for disposal. Any prescriptions or over-the-counter (OTC) pills or patches will be accepted. They're also collecting vape pens and other e-cigarette devices, but batteries must be removed from the devices. Liquids, inhalers, needles or sharp objects will not be accepted. This drive-up and drop-off service is free and anonymous.

Quad Cities Rollers in Eldridge

The Quad Cities Rollers are back in action this weekend. Check out the Quad Cities Rollers on Saturday, Apr. 22 at Eldridge Community Center and Rollerskating Park! The Quad Cities Rollers will face off with Skunk River of Ames. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Relay for Life