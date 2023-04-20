Drop off your pills, vape pens during collection event on Saturday, April 22

Multiple locations will be collecting unused and unwanted medications during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois Quad Cities area agencies will join in a national effort to prevent pill abuse and theft by collecting unwanted medications at multiple locations on Saturday, April 22.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The C.A.U.S.E. (Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will partner with local law enforcement agencies to host the event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The sites will accept any prescription or over-the-counter pills or patches, along with vape pens and other e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. They will not accept liquids, inhalers, needles or sharps.

The following six locations will be accepting drop-offs:

Rock Island County Justice Center

Milan Police Department

Moline Police Department

East Moline Police Department

Silvis Police Department

Colona Police Department

The service is free and anonymous and is a 'drive up and drop off' setup.

In October 2022, there were a total of 4,902 collection sites nationwide that collected a total of 647,163 pounds of unwanted medications. In Illinois, 151 sites collected 22,754 pounds. Rock Island County collected 492 pounds by itself.

C.A.U.S.E. said that this initiative addresses a vital public safety and health issue. According to the 2022 Illinois Youth Survey, about 2% of 8th graders and 1% of 10th Graders of Rock Island County adolescents have used prescription drugs not prescribed to them in the past 30 days.

Approximately 19% of 8th graders and 15% of 10th graders of Rock Island County also reported that it would be “sort of easy” or “very easy” to gain access to prescription drugs not prescribed to them.

For more information on the event or on The C.A.U.S.E, email Carlos Jimenez here.