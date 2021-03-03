More than 1,100 people will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, Mar. 3 as the health department awaits the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine's arrival.

The clinic is part of an extra, surprise allotment from the Iowa Public Health Department last week.

Wednesday's clinic is for those age 65 and older, and all time slots have been filled. The clinic runs from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. in the old Sears department store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. Those getting vaccinated are encouraged to arrive on time and not early to avoid crowding.

Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson says extra allocations like these will help get even more people vaccinated, as regularly scheduled vaccinations continue this week at local health systems and pharmacies.

"The additional vaccine was a surprise to us but it was a good surprise because we know there's tremendous demand in the community," Thoreson says. "Any time we get more vaccine ,it just gets us closer to having more people vaccinated, particularly wit the number of people we have in that 65+ age range."

There's approximately 25,000 people in the 65+ age range in Scott County. Thoreson and other health officials are still encouraging patience as the vaccination process continues.

"We know there's over 25,000 people that are 65+ in the population, as well as thousands of teachers and childcare providers," Thoreson says. "We continue to work into some other areas in that tier and we've been making progress in that 65+ age region, but know that at 2,300 doses a week, it's going to take us a while."