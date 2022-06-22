Argument-turned-shooting on Ripley Street leaves woman seriously injured

Davenport police say the 28-year-old suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An altercation between multiple people escalated to gunshots fired Tuesday night, June 21 on Ripley Street, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Ripley Street. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the department, the initial investigation revealed the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation between multiple suspects. No other information was available Tuesday.

Davenport police were continuing to investigate as of Wednesday, June 22.