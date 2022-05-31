USP Thomson staff union calls for warden's immediate removal

In a letter to the U.S. deputy attorney general, the prison's union says Warden Thomas Bergami's leadership has placed inmates, staff and communities at risk.

THOMSON, Ill. — In a letter addressed to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Wednesday, July 6, the U.S. Penitentiary Thomson staff union demands the immediate removal of Warden Thomas Bergami.

AFGE Local 4070, the union representing USP Thomson, claims in the letter that Bergami has failed in the trusted position and has placed staff, inmates and communities at risk in his short tenure as warden. Bergami was appointed to the position at the end of March.

"Bergami has failed to uphold the ethical rules governing his position and to conduct himself in a manner that fosters respect for the Bureau of Prisons," the union's letter reads in part. "Thomas Bergami allowed and encouraged subordinate leaders under his command to commit whistleblower retaliation and commit safety infractions."

This ties back into the recent NPR and Marshall Project report that says Thomson is one of the deadliest prisons in the country, details the deaths of several inmates, alleges abuse by prison staff and highlights the severe understaffing.

Upon the request of U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL District 17), U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz agreed on June 9 to launch an investigation into the "disturbing" report.

All of this led up to the call for Bergami's removal.

"We have an opportunity to find the failed leadership and the low staff morale at USP Thomson," AFGE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr told News 8. "That effort must start with new leadership at USP Thomson."

In the last four months under Bargami, Zumkehr said the prison has lost over 60 staff members due to a lack of morale.

"(Thomson has) the hardest working staff in the (Bureau of Prisons) and the most labor-intensive program (Special Management Unit) in the federal prison systems," Zumkehr said. "We need more staff plain and simple, and this would be a great place to start."