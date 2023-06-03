Scott County Republican leaders thrilled for upcoming Trump, DeSantis visits

The former President and the current Florida governor will stop by Davenport on two different days at the end of this week and the start of next week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are stopping in Davenport for several hours in the coming days.

Their visits are independent of each other — Gov. DeSantis is scheduled to speak about his new book at the Rhythm City Casino on Friday, March 10 at 8:00 a.m. President Trump is set to talk about "education" at the Adler Theater three days later on March 13 around 6:30 p.m., according to Scott County Republican Party Chairwoman Jeanita McNulty.

"We're very excited," McNulty told News 8's Collin Riviello. "The fact that Governor DeSantis — it's his first trip to Iowa, and his first stop is Scott County. So we're excited about that. And then President Trump, it's his first trip to Iowa since he announced [his 2024 presidential bid] and he's coming to Scott County. So we're very, very excited."

The last time a majority of voters in Scott County voted for a Republican presidential candidate was in 1984. That's when President Ronald Regan was facing re-election against Democratic challenger Walter Mondale.

With the Democratic National Committee announcing last year that it would no longer give Iowa the first-in-the-nation caucus status, McNulty said she hopes they'll be able to turn some independent voters red.

"We have a very large no-party population in Scott County and that could very well drive more of those to our caucus and we look forward to that," McNulty added.

