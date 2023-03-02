Former President Donald Trump coming to Davenport

The 45th President of the United States will be at the Adler Theater on Monday, March 13.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Former President Donald J. Trump will be making a stop in Davenport on Monday, March 13.

In a release Thursday, it was reported that the 45th President will deliver remarks on his "America First Education Policy" in Davenport.

The event will be held at the Adler Theater, 136 E 3rd St., in Davenport. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m. President Trump is expected to deliver his remarks at 6:15 p.m.

All attendees must sign up for tickets beforehand and interested parties may do that here at this link. Attendees may register for up to two tickets per mobile number. All tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.