Suspect in 'Baby April' murder case pleads not guilty, asks for jury trial

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from Dec. 18, 2020.

An Ohio woman facing charges for the 1992 murder of 'Baby April' issued a not-guilty plea Tuesday.

Angela Siebke, 47, from Whitehall, Ohio, pleaded not-guilty to first degree murder virtually in Rock Island County Court, Dec. 29, 2020. Siebke also waived her preliminary hearing and wants to proceed with a jury trial.

Siebke also asked Judge Norma Kauzlarich to remove herself from the case. Her request was granted.

Siebke's pretrial conference is set for Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. A jury trial could start as soon as the week of Feb 8, 2021.

On April 11, 1992, when a baby was found dead in a bag on the banks of the Mississippi River, Siebke was a resident of Orion, Illinois. The baby became known as "Baby April" and the Moline Police Department believe Siebke is her mother.