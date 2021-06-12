Sterling community fills the streets for fallen firefighter's procession

Lt. Garrett Ramos died in the line of duty after fighting a fire in Rock Falls Friday night.

STERLING, Ill. — The city of Sterling, Illinois honored fallen hero, Lieutenant Garrett Ramos with a procession following his death Friday night.

Sterling Fire Department responded to an eight-alarm fire in Rock Falls Friday, Dec. 3. Ramos was among the team who fought the blaze. Sterling Police Chief, Alex Chavira, said the floor of the burning home collapsed beneath Ramos before he died.

This is the first death in the line of duty for the Sterling Fire Department. Ramos leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Saturday, Dec. 4, hundreds of community members lined the streets of Sterling during a procession in support of Ramos' family, friends and community following his death. The sea of blue and red lights started at CGH Medical Center past the Sterling Fire Department on West 5th St. and ended at McDonald Funeral Home.

"They feel the loss, whether they knew him or not, it's a loss of one of our own. And it'll live on forever," said Concha Sitter, family friend.

Ramos was a second generation firefighter for the city of Sterling, following his fathers footsteps. City officials describe Ramos as brave and dedicated.

"He was the face of the future for the Sterling Fire Department. He was being groomed as the leading candidate to be our next Sterling fire chief," said Scott Shumard, Sterling city manager.

Sitter said the community is shaken by the tragic incident and will never forget him or his charming spirit.

"He was really loved by the community, he would always have a smile on his face," said Sitter.

A cousin of Ramos said he was in awe by the amount of support from community members.

"There were people lined up and it brought tears to my eyes to see that. He was very loved," said cousin Dolores Montanez- Blais. "When tragedy happens, we support each other and that's just the community alone."

One retired Sterling firefighter says he worked with Ramos' father and is deeply saddened by the accident. Ramos took his place in the department when he left and described him to be a great asset to the department and community.

"I've known him for a long time, ever since he was a little boy. And I worked with his father," said Timothy Ries, retired Sterling firefighter. "He was very polite, very knowledgeable. Just an outstanding young man."

A public visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sterling High School Fieldhouse. The school is located at 22 E. Miller Road in Sterling.

Funeral services are set for Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. in Westwood Sports Complex. The location is 1900 Westwood Dr. in Sterling.

The events will include a memorial ceremony at Sterling's main fire station.