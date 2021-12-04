Sterling firefighter dies in line of duty

Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside a house fighting a fire when the floor collapsed from underneath him

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Sterling fire department Lieutenant Garrett Ramos died while on duty late Friday night. Ramos was responding to a fire in rural Rock Falls when the incident happened.

A press release from the city of Sterling says the department received the call just after eleven p.m. EMS crews attempted life saving measures on Ramos on scene and in route to CGH Medical Center where doctors continued life saving efforts to no avail.

This is the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department. Lieutenant Ramos was 38 years old and served with the department since 2012. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.