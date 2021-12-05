Funeral service announced for fallen Sterling firefighter

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday and funeral services are set for Thursday.

STERLING, Ill. — Funeral arrangements have been announced to honor fallen Sterling Fire Lieutenant Garrett Ramos.

Ramos was among the crews to assist with a house fire Friday, Dec. 3 in Rock Falls.

Authorities said Ramos was inside the house when the floor beneath him collapsed.

A public visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sterling High School Fieldhouse. The school is located at 22 E. Miller Road in Sterling.

Funeral services are set for Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. in Westwood Sports Complex. The location is 1900 Westwood Dr. in Sterling.

The events will include a memorial ceremony at Sterling's main fire station.